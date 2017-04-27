Report: La La Anthony Working On A Reality Show With T.I.’s Side Chick

In the midst of‘s split with— a split allegedly due to Carmelo’s infidelity — La La is still making boss moves. Ironically, her latest move involves a woman who’s been accused of being a side chick.

According to Bossip, La La is producing a show called Goal Diggers and it will star Bernice Burgos — that’s right, the bartender who is allegedly T.I.’s mistress. Sources told Bossip that La La and Burgos get along well together and they know some of the same people. “Bernice is cool, minus being birdy,” said one mutual friend. In February, La La even posted a video of Burgos lip syncing to a Johnny Gill song.

Woke up feeling like @realberniceburgos 😂 #mood #comingsoontoatvnearyou #producer #lalaland A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:11am PST

Though rumors spread that Burgos had a fling with T.I., his soon to be ex-wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, cleared things up on The Wendy Williams Show saying, “He’s not even with her, first of all. She had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before.”

Despite this clarification, it still could be a funky look for La La to be pumping out shows with Burgos, especially when La La’s marriage might have been threatened by another alleged mistress.

But, who knows. The show could be a fun time. We’ll keep you updated on when and where Goal Digger hits the small screen.

