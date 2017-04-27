ISSABae: Shirtless Lebron James Dancing In The Locker Room Is The Eye Candy You Need

Long live the chocolate man. NBA champreminded all of us what it looks like when melanin meets muscle in this new video.

The Cavs star was captured dancing around the locker room while training with his equally muscular teammates and friends.

His toned arms flexed to the music of the West Side, as he c-walked around the locker room.

Seems like the athlete is feeling good coming off his team’s first-round playoff win against the Indiana Pacers.

Take a look:

#PressPlay #LebronJames play too much 😂😩 via: @djstephfloss A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

