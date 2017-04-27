News & Gossip
#ISSABae: Shirtless Lebron James Dancing In The Locker Room Is The Eye Candy You Need

LeBron James dancing around in the locker room is the best thing you will see all day.

Staff
'Trainwreck' New York Premiere - For The Wrap

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Long live the chocolate man. NBA champ LeBron James reminded all of us what it looks like when melanin meets muscle in this new video.

The Cavs star was captured dancing around the locker room while training with his equally muscular teammates and friends.

His toned arms flexed to the music of the West Side, as he c-walked around the locker room.

Seems like the athlete is feeling good coming off his team’s first-round playoff win against the Indiana Pacers.

Take a look:

#PressPlay #LebronJames play too much 😂😩 via: @djstephfloss

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

