Artist Lawrence Lindell’s Love Letter To Women Of Color, ‘From Black Boy With Love’

On this episode of “Chick Chat,” Charise Frazier, Danielle James and Keyaira Kelly, sit down with Los Angeles based artist Lawrence Lindell to discuss his book, “From Black Boy With Love” and why it’s important to honor, love, respect and protect the Black woman.

