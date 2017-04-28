This Is How Far Mathew Knowles Will Go If You Lie On Him And His Daughters

once kept it cool if people spewed falsehoods about him or his superstar daughters,and. But now, he will sue you and not think twice.

In an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, the famous father described his change of heart when it came to litigation. “In the past, in my whole career in the music industry, I have only sued one time,” he said. “I am not litigious. I turn my face on stuff but I just think that people who are litigious are just not good people.” But now he’s bringing out the lawyers, especially in light of media outlets saying he sold Destiny’s Child memorabilia during the weekend of the Super Bowl. “We sent a press release out. That, that is 100% a lie and there will be a price to pay for those people who started that lie,” he said.

He added, “We will be filing lawsuits against people who continually lie and they lie just simply because they need Beyoncé’s name so that they can keep their viewership and their high ratings. I am not going to let them use my daughter like that anymore, so if you tell a lie like that, I am going to sue you.”

Well, case closed! Be careful what you say about Mathew Knowles and his family.

You can listen to his full interview below.

