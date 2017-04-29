The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Ciara Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

It's A Girl!

J.R. Bang
It seems like Ciara was pregnant forever but it is finally over. Ci-Ci gave birth to a baby girl Friday, April 28th around 7:03pm. Ciara took to Instagram to make the announcement with the caption

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,
No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.
Love,
Mommy & Daddy.
7:03 pm
7 lbs 13 oz.
4.28.2017

This is Ciara’s second child and husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s first. Congrats to the couple on the birth of their baby.

