Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison

Why is it considered perfectly fine to be transgender, but deemed totally unacceptable to be TRANSRACIAL? A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

is catching some major heat for a recent Instagram post questioning the difference between transracial and transgender. The question came as part of a series the actor does called “The Hard Questions.” His question this week was “Why is it considered perfectly fine to be transgender, but deemed totally unacceptable to be TRANSRACIAL?”

His inquiries received some backlash from social media. See below:

@T_Buecher320 @Iovetodays @monsieurvlahos @terrycrews Transgender is different. It can get you killed. It is not perfectly fine. To compare it to the joke that is transracial is insensitive — Paul DeRouen (@PabloDeRow) May 3, 2017

@terrycrews This is super disappointing. I thought you were woke af. Please look into transgender issues. — Jaclyn H. (@jaclynhyde) May 3, 2017

@Ward_Is_Hydra @terrycrews Transracial isn't a thing. It's bullshit. Transgender however is backed by science and doesn't meet the criteria of mental illness #read — Sophia Murphy (@miamurphyonline) May 1, 2017

@terrycrews Hope you use this as an opportunity to educate yourself on transgender struggles, especially trans black womenhttps://t.co/vnXcetvsU9 — sπder㎃n2 wTobMagire (@megaspel) April 30, 2017

"Why is it considered perfectly fine to be transgender, but deemed totally unacceptable to be TRANSRACIAL?" TERRY CREWS NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Chaotic Good (@SageTerrence) April 29, 2017

@terrycrews this is really, really upsetting to see from you. i hope you can listen to transgender people and grow from this experience — kelwyn (@xxaeou) April 29, 2017

@terrycrews honestly terry as a huge fan of you who is transgender, this genuinely heartbreaking and upsetting. i expected better from you — antonio (@spaceIatino) April 29, 2017

@terrycrews Sorry, but transgender people are severely discriminated. No one has been considered "perfectly fine". — Akane (@itzeluuh) April 29, 2017

Crews’ question is most likely a response to Rachel Dolezal, who says she’s transracial and who has compared her experience to being transgender. A simple Google search might have serviced Crews well — if he seeks to better understand the subject. There have been many trans people and activists to speak on the subject, laying out the differences between race and gender, as well as providing other complicated analysis. Furthermore, it’s not “perfectly fine” to be trans — trans people are being murdered at alarming rates. Get woke, Terry.

