Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

It looks like the Wilson family is thriving!
One week after giving birth to her daughter Sienna Princess and taking a break from social media, Ciara recently posted a picture on Instagram sharing with her fans a special moment she, Russell Wilson and Future Zahir had after she delivered.
The caption-less photo shows all three wearing hospital bracelets intertwining their arms.
Love!
Ciara has yet to show the public a picture of her new baby but she did share with fans all of the flowers and well-wishes her little girl has received:
Before she gave birth, she posted this beautiful and heartwarming video of her and her husband:
We just love the Wilsons! Congrats again!
