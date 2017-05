The west-coast duo is back and they came to make the ladies twerk for the summer! YG & executive producer, DJ Mustard, are very use to making hits and as of April 27, 2017, the Compton rapper’s debut album, My Krazy Life, was awarded RIAA Platinum credibility in sales. Congratulations! “Pop It, Shake It” is looking like the leading single off of YG’s next album.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: