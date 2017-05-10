Candidate For VA Gov Tom Perriello & Clovia Talk-Up the Primary

Virginia candidate for governor, former Congressman and educator Tom Perriello stopped Radio One Richmond to sit down for a talk and visit with Miss Community Clovia. Perriello starting the conversation with Miss Community’s passion about fixing the broken criminal justice system and voter suppression.
The Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 13, 2017 and the voter polls are open from 6:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m. There are candidates on the ballot for governor, Richmond Sheriff, House of Delegates and other local races. View candidates on the ballot for governor and other local races here.
The voter registration deadline to vote in the June 13th primary is May 22nd.
Register to vote here. Check your voter status and poll location here.
The General Election is Tuesday, November 7, 2017 and the candidate of your choice will be placed on the ballot because of votes during the June 13th primary.
