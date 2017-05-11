[Exclusive] Desiigner Talks Mosh Pits, Billboard Awards & More With Angie Ange

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Rapper Desiigner makes a stop in D.C. Thursday, May 11th for his “Outlet Tour” at the 9:30 Club before that of course he had to stop by KYS to speak to Angie Ange. The energetic rapper got a chance to see rapper Lil Uzi Vert make a long distance stage dive but with the 6 foot 5 inches tall Desiigner do the same thing?

The two also got to talk about his 5 Billboard award nominations including “Top New Artist” and “Top Rap Artist” and his new singles “Up,” “Thank God I Got It,” and “Holy Ghost.”

