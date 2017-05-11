[Exclusive] Desiigner Talks Mosh Pits, Billboard Awards & More With Angie Ange

VIDEO
Follow KYS On Twitter:
Rapper
makes a stop in D.C. Thursday, May 11th for his Desiigner before that of course he had to stop by KYS to speak to Angie Ange. The energetic rapper got a chance to see rapper Lil Uzi Vert make a long distance stage dive but with the 6 foot 5 inches tall Desiigner do the same thing? “Outlet Tour” at the 9:30 Club
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The two also got to talk about his 5
including “Top New Artist” and “Top Rap Artist” and his new singles Billboard award nominations “ Up,” “ Thank God I Got It,” and “ Holy Ghost.”
Related: Watch Desiigner Freestyle Like A New York Rapper
Related: Desiigner’s Attorneys Say Race Was A Factor In His Arrest
Desiigner Performs at Super Jam 2016
16 photos Launch gallery
1. 14689543040163
1 of 16
2. 14689543040163
2 of 16
3. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #Panda
Source:Instagram
3 of 16
4. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #Panda
Source:Instagram
4 of 16
5. 14689543087372
5 of 16
6. 14689543087372
6 of 16
7. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #Panda
Source:Instagram
7 of 16
8. @lifeofdesiigner killing the #SuperJam2016 stage 🙌🏽 #Desiigner #stl #stlouis #TimmyTurner #Panda
Source:Instagram
8 of 16
9. 14689542991083
9 of 16
10. 14689542991083
10 of 16
11. 14689542939787
11 of 16
12. 14689542939787
12 of 16
13. 14689542885606
13 of 16
14. 14689542885606
14 of 16
15. 14689542836375
15 of 16
16. 14689542836375
16 of 16