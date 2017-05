Wale “Fashion Week” Live on Jimmy Kimmel

Last night the was a big night for the DMV in sports. Wizards & Caps in the Playoffs on the sports side of things (Both lost). But we did get the “W” on the music side. Check out the homie Wale alongside G-Eazy performing Fashion Week Live on Jimmy Kimmel. Shout to our very own Dj Money also.

