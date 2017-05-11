Check Out This EXCLUSIVE Clip Of ‘We Are The Joneses’

When it comes to plastic surgery, the Jones family have built an empire in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami. And we get a chance to watch it all on Centric’s new docu-series We Are The Joneses, which follows Dr. Michael Jones and his wife Cathleen Trigg-Jones’s business and personal life.

According to the official press release, “This season on We Are The Joneses Cathleen embarked on her own emotional journey to find her birth parents that inspired her charity, Trigg House, which focuses on the emancipation of foster children.”

Catch a sneak peek of this Saturday’s episode, above. Catch We Are The Joneses every Saturday on Centric at 10.

