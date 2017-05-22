Here’s What Tyler Perry Reportedly Said To Mo’Nique After She Blasted Him

is continuing to keep us in the know when it comes to her triple beefs with, andThe comedian first made her issues known in an Apollo theater routine when she told the big three, “Y’all could suck my d*ck if I had one…You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly.”

Now, Mo’Nique has followed up in another comedy routine caught on video. The 49-year-old Precious actress revealed that Tyler Perry called her recently and tried to play “billionare.” Mo’Nique wasn’t having it. “See, when he called us up and tried to be the billionaire I said ‘N*gga, put Madea on the phone, let me speak to that real b*tch because you f*cking this up right now and to that n*gga’s credit he got Madea on the motherf*cking phone!”

Mo’Nique mimiced Perry’s beloved character and the conversation they had over the phone. After some laughs, Mo’Nique returned to the words she exchange with Perry himself. Mo’Nique explained that Perry believed her initial comments against him where a sign of pain. But she made it clear that she wasn’t expressing pain. “That’s called honesty. Don’t get it confused,” she said.

There’s still no word from Oprah or Lee Daniels in response to Mo’Nique (or if she ever resolved things with Perry). But it seems like we’ll have to wait and see how this epic beef continues to play out. You can watch the videos of her discussing Tyler Perry below (swipe to see both vids).

#Monique is still coming at #TylerPerry #Oprah and #LeeDaniels (swipe for more) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 22, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

