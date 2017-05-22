Has Pusha T Been Helping Kanye West Make New Music?

Sources are saying that Kanye West has taken time away from Hollywood and social media to get back on track and find his creative groove again in the secluded mountains of Wyoming. However, he’s not completely alone, according to sources. Page Six reports that longtime friend G.O.O.D. Music president, Pusha T, has been helping him focus.

A source revealed, “Pusha T has been visiting. He inspires Kanye to write. Kanye’s trying to find his creative voice again, and he has people there to help him get, and stay, on track. He’s still a little off and is trying to get himself back.”

Last year was a tough one for Kanye and his family. As you may recall, the rapper was under fire for months after he went to visit his “longtime friend,” President Donald Trump. Not to mention that his wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. So you can see why Yeezy wants a little bit of time away. Next month, he’ll participate in the 2017 BET Experience.

But until then, Yeezy is in Wyoming. Hopefully, we’ll get some good music in the future.