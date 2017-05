Bowie State University graduated today, but it was bittersweet as an empty chair with a gown draped over was placed where Richard Collins III would have sat. The 22 year old who was murdered in an apparent hate crime on the campus of UMD would have received his degree today. His family was in attendance to accept Collins degree on his behalf. Our thoughts are with the family of Richard Collins III, his friends and the BSU student body.

Many people have expressed their desire to donate in honor of #RichardCollins. Learn how you can contribute online > https://t.co/heaXlYYOEH pic.twitter.com/xswfRkZ1gP — Bowie State Univ. (@BowieState) May 23, 2017

#BSUgrad2k17 Family and fellow cadets represented 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III as he posthumously received his bachelor's degree. — Bowie State Univ. (@BowieState) May 23, 2017

#BSUgrad2k17 "Life is a precious gift… so you don't want to waste any opportunity." -Pres. Mickey Burnim pic.twitter.com/oVWTOKIt8S — Bowie State Univ. (@BowieState) May 23, 2017

"In Lt. Richard Collins III's memory, a gown rests on a seat at the #Bowie Statehttps://t.co/6m7C2WHnFa — Lance Ing (@lanceingthing) May 23, 2017

Bowie State University Student Killed on University of Maryland Campus Honored at Graduation https://t.co/6JxtN00PMb via @nbcwashington — Angie (@OhMyGOFF) May 23, 2017

Memorial at bus stop where Richard Collins III was murdered on the campus of UMD. Nbc4dc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vQJ67tZEez — Jay Alvey (@nbcphotog35) May 23, 2017

