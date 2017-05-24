Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of Black Women

Hello Beautiful Staff

Newsweek is under fire after tweeting a racist and stereotypical headline that has us over here like:

https://giphy.com/gifs/lauren-conrad-eyeroll-durp-7T6TrXb4vrLH2″>via GIPHY

The Newsweek tweet (with the tweet and article since being deleted), read: New “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay is proving black women actually do like men outside their race.

https://giphy.com/gifs/rihanna-performance-eaTZNuKc3Xuhi”>via GIPHY

Well, the Internet wasn’t having it and began dragging Newsweek (rightfully so) to filth.

Dear @Newsweek, 2011 called and it wants its headline back. We ain't using Black women's dating habits for pageviews in 2017, fam. pic.twitter.com/bcJdHOLaP6 — britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 24, 2017

Not only was the headline bad, but so was the data.

Not sure which was worse in that @Newsweek interracial dating editorial. The headline or the outdated data provided in the article. — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) May 24, 2017

Can you believe the article was actually written by a Black woman?

The fact that a black woman actually wrote that Newsweek article pisses me off even more. Seriously girl? — LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) May 24, 2017

Racism or clickbait?

@Newsweek BLack bachelorette = interracial relationship prioritized.

White bachelorette = white love

White supremacy will never show black love. — Gye nyame (@Gyenyame145) May 24, 2017

How did this happen?

This reflects poorly on Newsweek's editors, who should have guided author to really report out the article https://t.co/wRZmrWukt7 — Peter Sterne (@petersterne) May 24, 2017

Headline trouble? You can always ask Twitter.

@Newsweek THIS HEADLINE IS TRAGIC! LET ME FIX IT FOR YOU…. "RACHEL LINDSAY PROVES LOVE IS LOVE IN THE MOST DIVERSE CAST IN BACHELORETTE HISTORY" pic.twitter.com/7JFgQ6Nsxn — Kels (@zaynlove2016) May 24, 2017

Newsweek has since apologized for the tweet and article.

Newsweek has removed a story posted on May 23 about the Bachelorette. We apologize for any offense it caused. — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 24, 2017

Yes, y’all. We really are in 2017.

DON’T MISS:

ABC Casts First Black ‘Bachelorette’

First Black ‘Bachelorette’ Feels Pressured To Choose A Black Partner

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!