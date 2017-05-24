Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Gets Ruffled On The Red Carpet

Hello Beautiful Staff
Singer Rita Ora stepped out in ruffled bliss during the Love on the Rocks de Grisogono Jewelry Party in Cannes this week sporting an original Ulyana Sergeenko dress from the Summer 2017 Couture collection.

De Grisogono - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Venturelli / Getty


With a mid-thigh length, the dress featured deep ruffles from the waist down. From the waist up, sheer material covered Rita’s front torso while the strapless design came with ruffles on the shoulders, all in a deep navy blue hue. The sleeves featured sheer material as well.

De Grisogono - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Up close, Rita featured some hot jewelry of her own, as well as makeup that complimented her dress in true fashion. I’m loving her denim, smokey eye!

De Grisogono - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Venturelli / Getty


Let us know, jury – is Rita’s dress HAUTE or NAUGHT? Vote now!


5 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Temptress Jewelry Inspired By Elegance & Made With Love

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Temptress Jewelry Inspired By Elegance & Made With Love

FAB FINDS: Temptress Jewelry Inspired By Elegance & Made With Love

Regine DeBerry was inspired by the beaches of South Carolina for her first jewelry collection. Her handmade collection features pearls, shells and crystals to capture a surreal oceanic and earthy vision. Regine has spent the last decade perfecting her talents in hopes to inspire women of all sizes. Check out her second collection and fall in love, as we did!

