Watch: Adrienne Bailon Apologizes To This Former 3LW Member On ‘The Real’

is making amends in public thanks to a recent visit fromon The Real. The formermember stopped by the show and Bailon bought up their experience in the popular girl group. “When I look at you, i think about my teen years,” said Bailon. “We literally grew up together in bunk beds in New Jersey.”

Bailon then mentioned how they bumped into each other at a Us Weekly party years ago and they were able to reconcile. “There was a lot that went on in that time that now looking back, it’s just like we were so young and it was crazy,” said Bailon. “I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you.”

Naughton accepted Bailon’s apology and said, “Going through what I went through with the group, it wasn’t easy. It was a hard time.” She continued, “I went through a time when I didn’t really think I could make it. And I appreciate your apology cause it’s just humility and at the end of the day we have to love and support each other. It’s not easy business and we have to uplift particularly young girls.” You can watch video of them making up below.



Naughton had a long history of issues with her former 3LW members. In a 2002 interview with MTV, she mentioned an argument with the mother of one of the members (Kiely Williams) — it involved food being thrown at her. Later in a 2016 special on Centric, she also talked about how she thinks she was pushed out of the group because she was dark skinned.

Naughton and Bailon didn’t go into the dirty details on The Real, but it’s nice to know they’ve both moved on. Now they just have to get Kiely Williams on the show.

