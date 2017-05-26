NBA Star Reportedly Wanted In Turkey For Terrorist Ties

Follow WOLDCNews On Twitter: Follow @WolDCNews
Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Enes Kanter was detained May 20th in Romania after the Turkish government revoked his passport. Now it is being reported that Kanter is a wanted man in his homeland for allegedly being a member of a “terror group,” according to a pro-government Turkish newspaper, The Daily Sabah.
Reports say that Kanter, in his 6th year in the NBA politically oppose his native Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Kanter wants to become a U.S. Citizen.
Source: ESPN
