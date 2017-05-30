Alfred Liggins III Delivers Speech At Cathy Hughes School Of Communications [VIDEO]

Urban One



Last year, Howard University announced that it was renaming its school of communications to the “Cathy Hughes School of Communications,” in honor of the founder of Radio One and the subsequent conglomerate of media build on those foundations. Once a student at Howard’s school of communications, Cathy Hughes took her skills and went on to build an entire company, becoming the first black woman to head up a publicly traded corporation. This year, the first group of graduates from the newly named school celebrated the culmination of all their hard work.

Alfred Liggins III, CEO of Radio One and the progeny of Cathy Hughes, fittingly delivered a motivating speech to the group of graduates. He told the story of his mother’s relentless pursuit of her dreams, urging students to continue the fight bravely fought by Cathy and her predecessors to be the authority on the narrative of the black diaspora. Check out the video above to watch the powerful speech for yourself!

