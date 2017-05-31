McSteamy! This Video Proves That Trey Songz Really Is ‘Mr. Steal Yo’ Girl’

Guess my ass is going to a Trey Songz concert pic.twitter.com/ymJeKNA6RM — blacklivesmatter (@_youngsleepy) May 27, 2017

Trey Songz has always had a way with the ladies, except Keke Palmer , but Trigga’s latest performance even has the men talking about his provocative moves.

After a video surfaced on the Internet this week of Trey getting it in onstage with a female fan, some men were outraged by the singer’s seductive performance as if it was their girl on stage:

when u find out Trey Songz called ur girl on stage pic.twitter.com/wuNIFB56di — sensitive thug (@6PAPl) May 27, 2017

Trey Songz call my girl on stage… Me: pic.twitter.com/o2k8YxqqUA — Swavito's Way (@FKADENIM) May 27, 2017

When Trey Songz calls ya girl on stage pic.twitter.com/DRt4499qPV — Ti'Challa (@GroovyTi) May 27, 2017

However, the ladies were here for all of Trey’s swooning and crooning:

Trey Songz is LITERALLY called "Mr. Steal Yo Girl" & y'all letting y'all girls go there alone? why are y'all testing this man? — June 3rd 🏜 (@JuneOnMuvas) May 27, 2017

Lmaoo I don't even like trey songz but damn bitch I might go to one 😂 https://t.co/YQGT7koFkp — 🌹 (@Jatesaaa) May 27, 2017

Why y'all dudes mad at Trey Songz 💁😂😂😂😂😂😂 but wait ✋y'all expect us women to be ok when y'all go to strip clubs with yo homeboys pic.twitter.com/UVj14IoAT5 — Lexus Holloway (@YooLexus) May 27, 2017

As for the young lady who was lucky enough to be the center of Trigga’s attention for a minute and thirty seconds, she was overjoyed by the performance and even took to Twitter to share a photo after the steamy dance.

Fellas, keep an eye on your girl if she’s sitting front row at a Trey Songz concert — you may end up going home alone.