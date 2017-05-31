McSteamy! This Video Proves That Trey Songz Really Is ‘Mr. Steal Yo’ Girl’

Trey Songz has always had a way with the ladies, except Keke Palmer, but Trigga’s latest performance even has the men talking about his provocative moves.
After a video surfaced on the Internet this week of Trey getting it in onstage with a female fan, some men were outraged by the singer’s seductive performance as if it was their girl on stage:
However, the ladies were here for all of Trey’s swooning and crooning:
As for the young lady who was lucky enough to be the center of Trigga’s attention for a minute and thirty seconds, she was overjoyed by the performance and even took to Twitter to share a photo after the steamy dance.
Fellas, keep an eye on your girl if she’s sitting front row at a Trey Songz concert — you may end up going home alone.
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
17 photos Launch gallery
17 Pictures Of Trey Songz Looking Good Just Because…
1. Trey Songz Gets Finer With TimeSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Eating Cereal…Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Looking Good Working OutSource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Just Staring Into The CameraSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Laughing At Nothing…Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Just Standing AroundSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Pouring Liquor On Labor DaySource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Making Love Faces In The CarSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Gazing Off Into The DistanceSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Sitting On A Bike Instead Of Riding ItSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Hiding Behind His ArmSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. Chilling With His PupSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. In The BathingSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Taking Us On A RollercoasterSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Thirst Trapping For The GawdsSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Fully Clothed…Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Just Smiling…Source:Instagram 17 of 17
comments – Add Yours