McSteamy! This Video Proves That Trey Songz Really Is ‘Mr. Steal Yo’ Girl’

The neighbors know his name.

Trey Songz Celebrates His Birthday At Lavo Nightclub

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty


Trey Songz has always had a way with the ladies, except Keke Palmer, but Trigga’s latest performance even has the men talking about his provocative moves.

After a video surfaced on the Internet this week of Trey getting it in onstage with a female fan, some men were outraged by the singer’s seductive performance as if it was their girl on stage:

However, the ladies were here for all of Trey’s swooning and crooning:

As for the young lady who was lucky enough to be the center of Trigga’s attention for a minute and thirty seconds, she was overjoyed by the performance and even took to Twitter to share a photo after the steamy dance.

Fellas, keep an eye on your girl if she’s sitting front row at a Trey Songz concert — you may end up going home alone.

