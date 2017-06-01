[Music Video] “Somethin Tells Me” by Bryson Tiller

Nothing but melanin dripping in these new visuals

Friday morning, Bryson Tiller seemed to come out of nowhere with the release of his sophomore album, True To Self. To say the least, the project is amazing, exposing true emotions of relationships again, with amazing vocals. “Something Tells Me” is the leading single from the album; the music video, directed by Elijah Steen, dropped alongside the release of the project.

In the scenes, Tiller takes on the job of a photographer & shoots various groups of gorgeous women backed by some beautiful scenery like the ocean. Enjoy.

