The Youth Entrepreneur Institute is a non profit organization based in Washington, DC. The program helps young people 14-24 identify their passions, exposes them to new positive environments and helps them start a business. The Founder Tachana Crump originally from Virginia Beach, Va. has put all her efforts and resources in helping the community. Click the link below to view the interview with WUSA 9.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: