Congratulations are in order for Trai and Grace Byers affectionately known as Andre and Boo Boo Kitty off of Fox’s hit show ‘Empire’ who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary! They both posted sweet messages and beautiful pictures from their nuptials. Marriage looks gorgeous on them!

#tbt.

And it's not even Thursday.

One year down and 99 left to go. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PV0qIp80SC — Grace Byers (@LadyGraceByers) June 5, 2017

On this day, I married the love of my life. Here's to a lifetime with my angel❤️ pic.twitter.com/eLplvrk3nr — Trai Byers (@JustTrai) June 5, 2017

