Black Woman Sues Trump-Impersonating Boss Who Gave Her Confederate Flag Purse For Christmas

A former project manager of a Pleasanton, California construction company filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the owners, alleging racial discrimination and harassment after they impersonated President Donald Trump and displayed Confederate flags around the office, The East Bay Times reports.
Tishay Wright, the African-American woman who filed the suit, claims the CEO of Southland Construction Management, Kenneth Hayden, and his wife, Anita Hayden, its CFO, created a racially hostile work environment. The couple routinely made racist comments, such as, “We’ll just make the Mexicans do it,” according to the lawsuit.
They allegedly gave Wright a purse with a Confederate flag design as a Christmas gift, along with photographs of them dressed as Trump.
Wright’s lawyer, Chris Dolan, said his client felt shock and nausea when she opened the gift. It was a hostile message, he said, that caused her anxiety.
As further evidence, The Times said the lawsuit lists several other malicious acts the owners committed against Wright after giving her the purse, including removing her from major projects.
NBC News Bay Area said the lawsuit also accuses Kenneth Hayden of assault and battery. In one incident, he allegedly threw a mobile phone at Wright that bounced off her desk and struck her in the arm.
“No one should be treated this way in America in the year 2017. This country is going backwards and it has to stop,” Wright said in a statement, according to The Times.
Dolan said the impersonation, as well as the racist and sexist language, shows the negative influence of Trump’s presidency, The Times said.
“The message couldn’t be any clearer: ‘I stand with Trump and I’m racist. If you don’t like it, then get out of my business and out of my country,” he added.
Wright worked for the company from June 22, 2015, until March 9 of this year. She seeks unspecified general and punitive damages.
The Times was unable to reach Hayden for a comment.
SOURCE: East Bay Times, NBC News Bay Area
SEE ALSO:
Can African Americans Move Forward In Trump’s America
NAACP Demands Trump Administration Condemn Racist Attack On LeBron James’ Home
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25