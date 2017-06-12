Watch: Greatest Throwback Proposal Ever to Troop ‘All I Do Is Think Of You’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Proposals are all over the internet but this one struck a chord with us because it took us back to junior high when Troop jackets were in style and the R&B group Troop was everything!

Check out this unique proposal that goes down at a graduation party to the tune of Troops ‘All I Do Is Think Of You”!



We think this groom and his crew did a great job even getting the throwback clothes down to the way we used to wear them. Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out the original video for Troop



