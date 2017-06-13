News & Gossip
Take That, Take That: Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrities List

The reign just won't let up.

Staff
Birthday Party for Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child after MTV Video Music Awards

Source: RJ Capak / Getty


Let’s first have a moment of silence for this throwback in #BlackExcellence.

In 2017, the top two highest paid celebrities are Black entertainers–hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and King Bey, aka Beyoncé Knowles.

According to Forbes, Combs moved up 21 spots from last year, making $130 million  from his sponsorship deal with Ciroc Vodka, his Sean John Clothing line and the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which had us all living out our 90’s dreams.


His net worth amounts to $820 million, due to his stakes in DeLéon tequila, Aquahydrate alkaline water and Revolt TV, the outlet reports.

Beyonce rose from number 34 last year, making $105 million due to her ground-breaking opus Lemonade and the Formation Tour. 2017 was the second-highest earning year for the star, according to Forbes.


Drake, The Weekend and LeBron James also made the list of entertainers, meaning that half of the top 10 highest earning celebs are Black.


Here’s the full top 10 listed in Forbes:

Sean “Diddy” Combs, $130 million

Beyoncé Knowles, $105 million

J.K. Rowling, $95 million

Drake, $94 million

Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

The Weeknd, $92 million

Howard Stern, $90 million

Coldplay, $88 million

James Patterson, $87 million

LeBron James, $86 million

SOURCE: Forbes

