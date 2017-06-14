Vic Mensa Takes Aim At Rappers Comparing Themselves To ‘Pac

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa hit up LA Leakers over the weekend and threw a few shots many speculate were aimed at Kodak Black and Joey Badass.

Vic Mensa made it clear he’s sick of rappers comparing themselves to the late Tupac Shakur. Kodak and Joey, who’ve recently had a few thoughts about Pac (and Biggie), fit the bill for who Vic could be referring to.

Just a few months ago, Joey Badass got his ass handed to him by the Internet when he said in an interview with Genius: “I already know I’m a better rapper than 2Pac is. That’s just facts. One-on-one battle, I’ll flame Pac.” When pretty much no one agreed, he clarified his comment on Twitter, saying: “I was referring to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence… and I back myself 1000 times.” Still, no one agreed.

Kodak’s comparison wasn’t as self-important, as it was ambitious. He told XXL last year for their Freshman Class issue, “I’m better than 2Pac and Biggie. I say that, so now you know where my head at.”

