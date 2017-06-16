Did We Just Get A Release Date For A New Jay Z Album?

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Mysterious posters were popping up a couple weeks ago with the numbers 4:44 leading many to speculate that Jay Z would be releasing a new album and soon. Now the good people at HipHopDX reportedly came across posters and billboards promoting a brand new Hov album that would be released June 30th exclusively on Tidal.

Jay Z’s Tidal inked a deal with cell phone company Sprint to bring the streaming app to their phones and right now are offering 6 months free. Last night Jay became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Also, his twins with wife Beyoncé should be popping out very soon.

Will a new album cap off a great month of June? Stay tuned!

Source | HipHopDX