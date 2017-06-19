Man Arrested And Charged With Heinous Murder Of Muslim Teen

Rest In Peace angel ❤ #nabrahassanen A post shared by Tiana Chhan (@chhangeable) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Darwin Martinez Torres has been arrested and charged with the murder of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen. The 22-year-old Virgina man reportedly attacked the young Muslim teen, who was walking with a group of friends outside the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center on Sunday before Hassanen’s body was later found in a Sterling area pond.

UPDATE: Suspect in Herndon missing teen investigation taken to jail. Darwin Martinez Torres, 22, of Sterling, has been charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/JGBxXmdqUf — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) June 18, 2017

Torres reportedly approached the teens wielding a bat. The teens scattered when he began attacking Hassanen. All but Hassanen regrouped at the Mosque, where police were called.

The Loudoun and Fairfax police began an intense search for Hassanen when they discovered Torres “driving suspiciously” in the area, TheHuffingtonPost reports.

“I can’t think of a worse instance to occur than the loss of a 17-year-old on Father’s Day, as the father of a 17-year-old myself,” Loudoun County Sheriff Michael L. Chapman said.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event,” Rizwan Jaka, chairman of ADAMS, said in a statement. “It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth.”

The Fairfax police posted an update on Twitter, writing, “We are NOT investigating this murder as a hate crime.”

Hassanen’s brutal murder comes on the heels of a London incident when a van hit two pedestrians leaving a Mosque.

