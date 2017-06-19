DC Commission on Fathers, Men, & Boys Celebrates Father’s Day

Father’s Day is typically greeted with mixed reactions, frustrations, and sometimes hate in the black community. So much so that good fathers and healthy father/child relationships are often overlooked. This stigma leaves us devastated, deprived, and unenthusiastic as it relates to fatherhood.

However, one organization has set out to replace chips for apples and bring the positive aspect back to the black community and its fathers. The DC Commission on Fathers, Men, and Boys, supported by Mayor Muriel Bowser, held a Father’s First outdoor event at The Malcolm X Opportunity Center in SE DC.

The event was full of fun, games, and food that fathers and their children could enjoy while fostering community fellowship and dignity. Executive Director of CFMB, Tony Dugger said, “One of the things that we realize and the mayor realizes is that if we could build an capacity in the community by which people are taking accountability and responsibility for their families, we can have a better community.”

The event also provided a host of information and aid on health, jobs, education, and programs available to the fathers and their children.

CFMB’s Fathers First is a digital program that makes reading, parenting, and job skills workshops easily accessible online and through social media to help fathers build soft skills, healthy relationships skills, conflict resolution skills, and responsible parenting skills.

“We have to take the whole concept of fatherhood and family and instill that into the community.” – Tony Dugger

