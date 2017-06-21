Nabra Hassanen’s Memorial Set On Fire In D.C.

Hello Beautiful Staff

A memorial for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen was set on fire in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle on Wednesday, according to The New York Daily News.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Soloman of South Carolina in association with the fire.

Fire officials arrived at the Dupont Memorial Fountain around 8:30 am and found the memorial on fire. Thankfully, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. According to the outlet, the fire occurred on the same day as a planned memorial service for Hassanen, 17.

Hassanen’s name went viral this week when she and a group of teenagers were chased and attacked by Darwin Martinez Torres near their mosque in Sterling, Virginia.

Nabra was the only one who didn’t escape. After attacking Nabra and assaulting her, authorities found her body in a nearby pond.

Hassanen’s supporter’s later erupted as police refrained from labeling the teen’s execution as a road-rage incident, instead of a in a hate crime.

Large groups of supporters in the Virginia area and several cities created memorials to remember the teen and denounce the violent act.

If you are interested in helping the family, you can donate to a fund found here.

