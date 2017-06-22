Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby From Prison

Everyone was shocked that Bill Cosby ‘s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial — now we know why the star was ultimately set free.

TMZ reports that jurors reportedly voted to convict the comedian on two counts of sexual assault by a vote of 10 – 2. However, one juror told ABC News that ten of the jurors believed Cosby digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, and also believed he drugged her. On the third count, that she was unconscious or unaware, the vote was 11 – 1 in favor of acquittal.

The unidentified juror also revealed that when they first went into the jury deliberation room, they took a straw vote and “overwhelmingly voted to find Cosby not guilty.” But clearly, a lot of minds were changed by the end of the trial. The insider added that things got heated in the deliberation room (after 52 hours of deliberation), but in the end, the two jurors who felt Cosby was not guilty did not budge, so a mistrial was declared.

The juror declined to identify the holdouts.