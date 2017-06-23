Halle Berry Is Tired Of Hearing Black Lives Matter With No Action

Apparently,is tired of all talk and no action when it comes to celebrities politicking.

Berry stopped by Girls’ Lounge at Cannes Lions and shared her thoughts about current social movements. She told the founder of the lounge, Shelley Zalis, “In my world, I get so tired of people complaining about, ‘Oh black lives matter,’ and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, ‘Well, what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that’s how we start. Have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?’”

Berry continues, “When they say they’ve done nothing, I say, ‘Well, don’t talk to me … because you are part of the problem, because you are sitting here spewing negativity and complaining.”

Well, dag. Seems like Berry won’t allow people the time to grieve. There’s more. Berry pushed the need for action over words. “I don’t have time for people who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.”

There you have it. What do you think about Berry’s comments? I’m sure some political causes could use those celebrity dollars. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

