T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Aspreps for their self-titled fifth studio album, the two members are taking the time to reflect on their careers. They dished on the past and the present in a new Billboard magazine story . One of the more surprising moments came when‘s name was mentioned.

The big time industry exec first signed the group in the early 1990s. Now, he’s up for questions since he was accused of sexual harassment recently. These allegations were supposedly the reasons he stepped down from his position as chairman of Epic Records. When the allegations were brought up, T-Boz told Billboard, “I hear more people are coming out saying stuff,” while Chilli buries her face in her hands. T-Boz continues, “I was surprised he was fired, but [the accusations] didn’t come as a surprise. I don’t wish him anything ill. But surprised? No.”

Other industry insiders could have had an idea of Reid’s alleged misconduct as well. One of Reid’s assistants said through her lawyer that other Epic executives didn’t take action after repeated harassment complaints.

TLC didn’t give anymore of their thoughts on the situation, but if you want updates on their comeback, you can check out their full Billboard feature here.

