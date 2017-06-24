News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mike Brown’s Family Settles In Wrongful Death Civil Suit For $1 Million

No amount of money will bring Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden's son back.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Justice Department Concludes Racially Biased Practices Prevalent Within Ferguson Police Dept.

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty


The city of Ferguson, Missouri, has paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Michael Brown’s parents. The settlement amount was paid by the city’s insurance company.

According to ABC NewsU.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber’s order approving the settlement didn’t mention the amount, but he said the split of the amount between Brown’s parents, Michael Brown Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, is “fair and reasonable” and “provides for a reasonable amount” for attorney fees and expenses.

Webber wrote that the agreement “shall remain sealed by this Court and shall be considered a closed record” because disclosure of the information “could jeopardize the safety of individuals involved in this matter, whether as witnesses, parties, or investigators.”

As we previously reported, in 2015 Brown’s parents along with their attorneys Ben Crump, Anthony Gray, and Daryl Parks, announced that they had filed suit on behalf of their son Brown, who was 18-years-old when he was fatally shot by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in 2014.

RELATED NEWS:

Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A Movie

Never Seen Before Footage Of Michael Brown On The Day He Died Unveiled In Upcoming Documentary

Family Of Ferguson Teenager Michael Brown Jr. Plans Civil Rights Lawsuit Against City

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

15 photos Launch gallery

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Continue reading Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

Public Reaction To Mike Brown Verdict In Ferguson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos