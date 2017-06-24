16-Month-Old Allegedly Beaten By Her Teenage Dad On Father’s Day Dies In Hospital

Brooklyn teen, Shaquan Taylor , who didn’t want to be a dad nearly beats 16-month-old… https://t.co/wu5J3Aahel pic.twitter.com/PzWZjNkhAu — Ksley8 (@KonnieMoments1) June 20, 2017

On Friday, a 16-month-old girl who was allegedly beaten into a coma by her teenage dad during a Father’s Day visit died at a hospital in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Daily News, Nylah Lewis, who suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain, passed away at 10:40 a.m. after fighting for her life for five days.

“We … extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, who wish to have their privacy respected at this sad and difficult time,” Maimonides Medical Center said about the toddler’s death in a released statement.

Nylah’s father, 19-year-old Shaquan Taylor, who was arraigned on Tuesday and held on $250K bond, will now face murder charges in addition to assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

“We will seek to upgrade the charges in the grand jury,” a spokeswoman for the Brooklyn district attorney said.

Father Accused of Beating His Baby Made Rants About Abortion: Shaquan Taylor… https://t.co/DuppgDfHIA #news — GlobalNews (@FelixJosephat) June 21, 2017

Taylor maintains that he had nothing to do with his child’s death and that she hurt herself when she fell. However, Maimonides Medical Center doctors refute Taylor’s claims.

“I didn’t do nothing,” he told the NY Daily News while in Rikers. “I didn’t do nothing at all … Do you know what it’s like to be here for something I didn’t do?”

According to police, on Father’s Day Taylor beat his baby, cracking her skull and blackening her eye that left her in a coma.

Tammy Lewis, the child’s mother said that Taylor took their daughter for the day, but later messaged her telling her to come get Nylah because something was wrong. When Lewis arrived, she saw her daughter was face up on the couch and struggling to breathe and has bruises on her face. The 17-year-old tried to get her child help, but Taylor beat her as she was holding their child, the Daily News wrote.

Prior to this incident, Taylor has been clear that he never wanted to be a father.

A June 20 New York Daily News report wrote that Taylor frequently took to social media to express that he wished Nylah had never been born.

“Feel mad disrespected,” wrote Taylor, 19, in a February 2016 post. “Told that lil b—h to get abortion (and) she tells me she is but still keep it. Exactly why I hate that lil b—h.”

In another post he said: “I didn’t even want to have a baby by her (and) it’s sad to say, but f— it, s— happens. Please don’t ask who Nylah’s moms is nor do I still f— with her cause NO. Just f—-d (that) hotty a–, that’s it.

Lewis’ relatives also told the newspaper that Taylor repeatedly denied he was the baby’s father and only grudgingly “baby-sat” while the mom went to school.

Taylor also has a criminal past: He has five previous arrests, including one in 2015 when he was charged with sexual misconduct because his girlfriend, Lewis, was only 14 at the time.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Lewis wrote, “She’s gone,” and that “he took my baby from me.”

