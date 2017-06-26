Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie Jones’ ‘Mom Jokes’

Leslie Jones is hosting tonight’s BET Awards, and so far Twitter has not been kind. The Ghostbusters star blazed onto the stage and immediately let it be known that she’s pretty out of touch with today’s rap culture. There were jokes about Lil Yachty (“don’t you want a big yachty?”), her knee brace and the fact that she’s turning 50 this year, making her older than just about everyone in the crowd. As much as fans want Leslie to win, the “mom jokes” were hard to ignore. Check out some reactions on Twitter:
