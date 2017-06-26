Watch: Algee Smith Talks Life After ‘New Edition,’ Role In ‘Detroit’ Movie & Debut EP

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
New ventures are on the rise for
Algee Smith who played Ralph Tresvant in the New Edition movie on BET. Kelson caught up with the actor/singer during the 2017 BET Awards who revealed he’s also got a similar role in the upcoming film. Detroit
Algee plays musician Larry Cleveland (of The Dramatics) who’s faced with the riots during the time of one of his biggest performances in trying to get his music off the ground. This role, he says, paints a picture of what really happened on the night of the 1967 Detroit riot, which is entering its 50-year anniversary.
After this role, Algee hopes to dive into some action films, but he also recently released his debut EP,
Listen. Watch as he talks with Kelson about his new project, growing up near Detroit and playing in a movie about it up top!
