Bill Cosby Slams Sexual Assault Tour Rumors

Bill Cosby wants to steer as far away from “sexual assault” talk as possible.

The comedy legend recently slammed rumors that he’ll be conducting town hall meetings on sexual assault, claiming that it’s just propaganda, despite the fact that his PR people announced the news.

According to TMZ, Cosby stated, “The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time.”

However, reps for the Cosby Show star, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, revealed last week that the meetings will definitely be taking place and Cosby’s lawyers didn’t have a problem with it — they would even coach him on what to say and what not to say.



Apparently, there’s some miscommunication going on between Cosby and his camp.