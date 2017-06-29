HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Ruffle In Roberto Cavalli

Hip-Hop artist Nicki Minaj performed at the NBA Awards After Party this week in a yellow ruffled number designed by Roberto Cavalli with a pair of ultra glitzy thigh high boots by UrbanOG.
This mini-cut ruffled dress was no joke. Priced at $19,000.00, the lace dress featured layers of detailed ruffles through out the sleeves while the shoulders were cut out. The yellow color was accented with hints of white on the chest and lower part of the skirt. The killer thigh high boots were customized with A-Morir crystals, making Nicki’s bling game out of control.
No diss track seems to be ruffling Nicki the way this dress is doing right now. Is she giving you unbothered but definitely ruffled with this look? Give us a Haute or Naught vote below!
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Does Rita Ora’s Neon Pantsuit Make You Green With Envy?
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Demetrius Shipp Jr. Blazes In Blue For ‘All Eyez On Me’ Premiere
Remy Ma Calls Out Nicki Minaj For ‘Acting Tough And Hardcorial’ At Birthday Bash
Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250
20 photos Launch gallery
Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250
1. 20 Thigh High Boots Under $2501 of 20
2. Bebe Taryn Boot, $1992 of 20
3. Asos Kingdom Boot, $1513 of 20
4. Aldo Beauchemin Boot, $1904 of 20
5. Aldo Frocyre Boot, $2205 of 20
6. Ann Taylor Cody Boot, $2486 of 20
7. BCBGeneration Whim Boot, $1007 of 20
8. Calvin Klein Boot, $1698 of 20
9. Chinese Laundry Flash Bordeaux Boot, $1299 of 20
10. Guess Revenge Boot, $169 (On Sale!)10 of 20
11. Guess Vale Boot, $22911 of 20
12. Guess Verina Boot, $119 (On Sale!)12 of 20
13. Guess Zonia Boot, $149 (On Sale!)13 of 20
14. Jeffrey Campbell The Kitsap Boot, $20814 of 20
15. Jeffrey Campbell The Kitsap Boot, $20815 of 20
16. Jeffrey Campbell Agrento Boot, $20016 of 20
17. NastyGal Kinki Boot, $19017 of 20
18. Nine West Teggy Boot, $215 (On Sale!)18 of 20
19. Nine West Teggy Boot, $215 (On Sale!)19 of 20
20. Pour la Victoire Pilar Boot, $234 (On Sale!)20 of 20
comments – Add Yours