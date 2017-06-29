She’s A Beauty: Zendaya Is A Vision In Hot Pink At The ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

HelloBeautiful Staff

is a cole lil’ lady.

The Disney star rolled through the Hollywood premiere for “Spider-Man:Homecoming,” decked out in queendom from head to toe.

Hot pink pleating – Zendaya wearing custom #ralphandrusso couture to the Premiere of 'Spider Man: Homecoming'. #randrstars #zendaya A post shared by Ralph & Russo (@ralphandrusso) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:07am PDT

As one of the leading ladies in the blockbuster franchise, the young starlet has a lot riding on her shoulders, but she served us this ethereal vision on the red carpet.

No words…. thank you @ralphandrusso @casadeiofficial and @bulgariofficial #styledbyme #fLAWless #zendaya A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Zendaya’s Ralph & Russo dress was paired with matching colored pumps by Italian luxury designer Casadel. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Zendaya from head to toe and accentuated the look with jewelry by Bulgari.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters on July 6.

Beauties tell us what you think about this look!

