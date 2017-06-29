News & Gossip
She’s A Beauty: Zendaya Is A Vision In Hot Pink At The ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

We're not even worthy.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Zendaya Coleman is a cole lil’ lady.

The Disney star rolled through the Hollywood premiere for “Spider-Man:Homecoming,” decked out in queendom from head to toe.

As one of the leading ladies in the blockbuster franchise, the young starlet has a lot riding on her shoulders, but she served us this ethereal vision on the red carpet.

No words…. thank you @ralphandrusso @casadeiofficial and @bulgariofficial #styledbyme #fLAWless #zendaya

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw) on

Zendaya’s Ralph & Russo dress was paired with matching colored pumps by Italian luxury designer Casadel. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Zendaya from head to toe and accentuated the look with jewelry by Bulgari.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters on July 6.

Beauties tell us what you think about this look!

