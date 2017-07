Jourdan Dunn’s ‘All Black Everything’ Michael Kors Fit

Jourdan Dunn debuted a sleek black look on Thursday night at the Taltler and Michael Kors joint exhibition in London, England.

The supermodel wore a piece from the man of the hour’s fall 2017 collection and paired it with black heels. This past spring Kors selected Dunn and singer Jillian “Lionbabe,” Hervey as spokesmodels for the campaign.

She was later caught leaving the club “Rum Kitchen” in Notting Hill and totally switched up her look to a black spaghetti strapped top with a playful, colorful patterned pant and black sneakers

Are you feeling it beauties?

