Wale To Host “Rap Battle” On WWE Smackdown

DMV’s own and wrestling fanatic Wale will be hitting a WWE ring soon in a unique way.

Wale will host a “rap off” between the Tag Team Champs “The Uso’s” and fan favorites “The New Day” on the July 4th edition of WWE Smackdown

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

Wale has been a big fan and supporter of the WWE and maintains a friendship with some of the wrestlers including Big E of The New Day and & Apollo Crews. Could we see Folarin in a WWE ring wrestling? We will see but make sure you tune in Tuesday to WWE Smackdown on the USA Network.

