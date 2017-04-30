2016 Panorama NYC - Day 2

2016 Panorama NYC – Day 2

Music
Do You Agree? The Best Rap Albums Of 2017 So Far

J.R. Bang
January

Shy Glizzy AKA Jefe “The World Is Yours”

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Migos “Culture” (Listen)

February

Big Sean Performs At Revention Music Center

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Big Sean “I Decided” (Listen)

Future “FUTURE,” “HNDRXX” (Listen)

March

J.I.D. “The Never Story”

Smino “blkswn”

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Rick Ross “Rather You Than Me” (Listen)

2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Drake “More Life” (Listen)

Goldlink “At What Cost”

Freddie Gibbs “You Only Live 2wice”

April

Weedmaps Presents The Smokers Club 420

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Joey Badass “All-Amerikkkan Badass”(Listen)

2016 Panorama NYC - Day 2

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Kendrick Lamar “DAMN” (Listen)

Inside Wale's 'Shine' Listening Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Wale “SHINE”(Listen)

Freddie Gibbs , Goldlink , J.I.D. , JOEY BADASS , Smino

