Rob & Chyna Watch 2017: Blac Chyna Lawyers Up

In the latest round of madness surrounding the demise of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s “romance,” Chyna has hired celeb lawyerand filed a restraining order against the messy boots reality star.

According to TMZ, Bloom says the restraining order is a “bigger issue” than the two of them, and is a “women’s rights issue.”

As you probably know by now, Rob went on a digital rampage Wednesday, blasting Chyna for cheating on him, releasing multiple nude images, calling her out for surgery, and revealing her alleged drug habit and penchant for celeb threesomes (with T.I. and Tiny to be exact!).

According to Rob’s Rants (he should really trademark that), Chyna was also cheating with this man, who goes by the classy name of “Rarri True”.

Chyna also claims Rob pushed her to the ground and “aggressively shoved me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the thigh.” She said when she fell, she sustained bruises and could barely walk.

“Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him,” TMZ quoted her as saying, also adding that he has been cyberbullying her.

Now, she wants Rob to stay 100 yards clear of her and the right to record any communications she has with him.

We’ll keep you posted on any and all updates from the biggest mess of 2017.

