Let’s Get Maia Campbell Some Help



A viral video has surfaced with “In the House” star Maia Campbell toothless and disheveled at gas station outside of Atlanta. In the video, you can see the former TV star babbling about Bill Cosby, a rape, snacks, and begging for crack cocaine. Campbell has a history of bipolar disorder and drug abuse. She was once featured on “Iyanla Fix My Life” on a road toward recovery. It seems like Ms. Campbell has hit another snag in this thing we call Life. Let us all hope that this young beautiful actress gets the help she needs.

Campbell is the daughter of author Bebe Moore Campbell.