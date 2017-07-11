The Internet Thinks Blac Chyna’s Naked Video Leak Was A Set Up

We all know that Blac Chyna will do what she has to in order to win, by any means necessary — but could she have gone too far this time?
Some folks on the Internet are theorizing that Chy leaked a video of herself to get a restraining order against her baby daddy, seeing as though the footage came out at important time during her epic beef with Rob Kardashian. Video of the mom of two making out with her alleged new booFerrari hit social media just hours after she was granted a temporary restraining order against against Kardashian.
A caption from The Shade Room read, “In celebration of the new restraining order #NoCoinLeftBehind.” As you may recall, Chyna and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, claiming that Rob is physically abusive and she’s afraid of her ex. Chyna even added that she’s afraid his reckless actions and online attacks “will lead to increased irrational behavior and that he might harm her in his anger.”
The Internet wasted no time calling BC out on her scamming ways:
Meanwhile her lawyer is tryna charge Rob for revenge porn?! The hypocrisy…
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
Source:Getty
1 of 10
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
Source:Splash News
2 of 10
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
Source:Getty
3 of 10
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
Source:Getty
4 of 10
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
Source:Instagram
5 of 10
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBody
Source:Instagram
6 of 10
7. She's still out here thriving and doing her own thing, sans Rob.
Source:Instagram
7 of 10
8. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
Source:Instagram
8 of 10
9. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
Source:Instagram
9 of 10
10. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She's a fantastic mom to her kids King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Winning!
Source:Instagram
10 of 10
Continue reading Who’s Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians
Who's Bad? Every Time Blac Chyna Won Against The Kardashians
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.