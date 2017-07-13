Law Firm Suing Mathew Knowles Wants Receipts From His Alleged Criminal Past

Famous dadis still caught in some legal trouble. The father toand the man behind‘s early success is still in a heated battle with the law firm Lang Ferrer PLLC, according to theJasmineBRAND.com

Lang Ferrer originally sued Knowles and his Music World Properties back in March. In November 2016, the two parties entered into a contract for the law firm to represent Knowles. The firm completed their obligations as outlined in the deal, but according to them, Mathew didn’t pay up. They accused him of owing $49,120.35 in fees. The firm said they demanded payments multiple times but Knowles refused to pay, so now they’re suing him for fraud.

Knowles counter-sued the firm when they accused him of selling Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child memorabilia and hiding the profits to avoid paying the firm. Knowles said the firm’s accusations aren’t true. He also argued that they were the ones who breached the contract they signed by overcharging him for the work they performed — work that Knowles deemed unsatisfactory. He is seeking $250K in damages.

In an effort for the firm to win their case, they demanded the judge force Knowles to hand over documents and answer questions regarding his tax debt issues, criminal convictions, and baby mama legal battles. Knowles is refusing to hand over the documents and according to the law firm, he’s now seeking $2 million in damages, plus, $100k in attorney fees and punitive damages for defamation and loss of business.

This is a mess.

We’ll keep you updated as the court drama continues.

