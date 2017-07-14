Exclusive: Terrence J Talks New Show ‘SafeWord,’ Celebrity Friends & More

Terrence J is one of the few people in Hollywood that we all feel like we know. We’ve watched the host go from up and coming TV personality to a bonafide actor and television producer.

Terrence hasn’t stopped grinding since he hit the scene back in 2006 as the co-host of BET’s 106 & Park — and he shows no signs of slowing down. We caught up T.J. and chatted about everything from his favorite music to his major career moves. Terrence is currently celebrating his first look production and talent deal with MTV and VH1, in which he will provide on-air hosting duties throughout the year for potential projects including tentpole pre-shows, live events, after shows and original series.

His new show SafeWord is the first project under the deal and with trend-worthy celebrity guests and unconventional games, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen on MTV. Terrence told us about hosting the show, “It was just a lot of fun man. You watch it at home, it’s gonna feel like a bunch of friends having fun on the couch, going crazy.” Most of the stars on the show are actually good friends with T.J. When asked what three of his closest friends would say if asked why everyone loves Terrence J., he joked, “Not all my friends love me. Well, I’m consistent. I follow up, over the years, I don’t fall off. I have a good time with them, and I’m the friend that’s not afraid to pick up the bill.”

The actor, who is currently dating model Jasmine Sanders , usually stays mum about his personal life. Hosting celebrity news shows like E! News seemed like a great move for the former BET host, until his own star began to rise. “That’s why it really didn’t work out well for me like that. The celebrity news thing probably wasn’t the best fit for me because a lot of them are my friends and I’m more loyal than that. I could never do a hard story on somebody that I care about. Doing shows like [SafeWord] is pretty fun because you get to let loose.”

As for the advice he has for young Black people working their way up in the entertainment industry, Terrence served it straight with no chaser, saying, “It’s two things for me. One, is not being afraid of the word no. The people that are successful are the ones that are able to overcome the word no. I’ve been told no a hundred times. You can be told no a hundred times, but all you need is one yes and it can change your life. The other thing is putting in the work. A lot of people just don’t want to work. In order to get the big interview on Ellen, you gotta do a thousand small interviews. In order to get the big TV shows, you gotta do the small interviews.”

Just for fun, we played a quick game called “Terrence’s faves” where we asked the star about his favorite things:

Favorite celebrity interview he did: “Aw man. Will Smith really meant a lot to me. But then interviewing President Barack Obama and Beyoncé.”

Favorite person to follow on social media: “Global Grind!”

Favorite Inspirational Quote: “Go hard or go home.”

Favorite album of the moment: “The Life of Pablo.”

Favorite safe word: “Whip-cream!”

Catch Terrence J hosting SafeWord every Thursday at 11:30 p.m. EST on MTV.